Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 LIVE: With elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly being completed on February 8 Saturday, all eyes are on the results which will be out on Tuesday, February 11. The contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress is likely to be a race between the first 2 parties with the Congress expected to put up a weak showing. Chandni Chowk constituency with 86.21 per cent literacy is one of the key constituencies this election. Sitting MLA Alka Lamba had to leave AAP over differences with the party leadership and is now contesting on a Congress ticket. Lamba, a never-give-up grassroots-level leader, has been known to put up a tough fight but it remains to be seen, how will she be able to turn voter attention in favour of the Congress, which has seen a sad decline in voting percentages.
The AAP has fielded Parlad Singh Sawhney for the seat and the BJP has put up Suman Kumar Gupta. The AAP has focused on its delivery of amenities — lower electricity bills, free bus rides for women, better educational institutions and healthcare — in its campaign. An exit poll had said that AAP enjoys a clear advantage against its former MLA here since the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government has met with public approval.
The constituency has 16.69 per cent Schedules Caste population, which is expected to vote with the AAP and the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens could impact the BJP severely since the area also has a substantial Muslim population.
Alka Lamba was involved in a quarrel on voting day when an AAP activist made an uncharitable, gross remark at her outside a polling station at Majnu ka Tila. The video, which went viral, could affect AAP since the remark reeked of patriarchy. Stay tuned for live updates on results for Chandni Chowk seat.
Live Updates
Arvind Kejriwal says I Love You to people of Delhi
While addressing the media and people of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for trusting him and said Dilli walon gazab kar dia aap ne. I love you.
AAP's Shoaib Iqbal leads in Matia Mahal by 50241 votes
Aam Aadmi Party's Shoaib Iqbal has taken lead by 50241 votes in Matia Mahal, however, BJP's Ravinder Gupta is trailing.
AAP's Jarnail Singh wins Tilak Nagar by a margin of over 15,000 votes
From Tilak Nagar Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat, AAP's Jarnail Singh won by a margin of over 15,000 votes
AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi's lead extends in Model Town by 10554 votes
Model Town is an Assembly Sabha seat in the North Delhi region and North district of Delhi. Currently, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi is leading with the 10554 votes.
Imran Hussain leads in Ballimaran assembly seat by 36172 votes
The Election Commission trend showcases that Aam Aadmi Party's Imran Hussain is leading against Lata, the vote gap is 36172.
BJP's Dr. Mahender Nagpal trails by 3887 votes
Rajesh Gupta of Aam Aadmi Party has taken lead by 3887 votes
AAP wins Tri Nagar
Preeti Tomar is ahead by 10692 votes leaving behind BJP's Tilak Ram Gupta.
AAP's Satyendar Jain leads in Shakur Basti by 5681 votes
According to Election Commission data, AAP's Satyendar Jain is taking lead from Shakur Basti Assembly seat by 5681 votes.
BJP's Rekha Gupta trails in Shalimar Bagh assembly seat by 2401 votes
Shalimar Bagh is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in the North Delhi region and North district of Delhi. BJP's Rekha Gupta is currently trailing behind AAP's Bandana Kumari by 2401 votes.
AAP's Pawan Sharma leads from Adarsh Nagar assembly seat by 1917 votes
According to Election Commission data related to Adarsh Nagar Assembly seat, Pawan Sharma of the Aam Aadmi Party has taken lead from Rajkumar Bhatia of BJP. Currently, he is ahead by 1917 votes.
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 LIVE: Suman Kumar Gupta trails by 17908 votes
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 LIVE: Before the result announcement, Aam Aadmi Party cadre is already celebrating victory. Talking about Chandni Chowk, AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney has taken lead from the initial counting, leaving behind sitting MLA Alka Lamba and BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta. Parlad is ahead by 17908 votes
Mamata Banerjee congrats Arvind Kejriwal says only development will work
Amidst of vote counting, Westbengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for taking the lead in Delhi assembly election and said, only development will work, CAA, NRC, and NPR will be rejected.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on #DelhiElectionResults: I have congratulated Arvind Kejriwal. People have rejected BJP. Only development will work, CAA, NRC and NPR will be rejected pic.twitter.com/VgpX9TmoLs— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 LIVE: Parlad Singh Sawhney leads by 18633 votes
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 LIVE: Starting from the initial counting, AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney has taken the lead, leaving behind sitting MLA Alka Lamba and BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta
AAP's Atishi leads by a narrow margin of 25 votes aginst BJP's Dharambir Singh
According to the Election Commission released data, AAP's Atishi is leading by narrow margin of 25 votes aginst BJP's Dharambir Singh.
AAP's Manish Sisodia trails behind BJP's Ravi Negi by 1576 votes
Its a neck to neck battle between AAP's Manish Sisodia and BJP's Ravi Negi. Ravi is now leading by 1576 votes.
Neck-to neck battle for Patparganj seat as Deputy CM Manish Sisodia trails BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 11, 2020
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 LIVE: BJP's Suman Kumat Gupta trails by 17668 votes
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 LIVE: According to the Election Commission data, AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney has taken lead with 17668 votes, while sitting MLA Alka Lamba seems to be nowhere in the lead, from the initial trends she is trailing behind BJP's Suman Kumat Gupta and AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney.
AAP heads for Big win!
Arvind Kejriwal leading with 4387 votes, Manish Sisodia is leading with 74 votes from Patparganj; AAP's Vinay Mishra leading with 558 votes from Dwarka; Parlad Singh Sawhney from Chandni Chowk is leading with 12263 votes; Okhla - Braham Singh leading with 194 votes.
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 LIVE: AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney leading against Congress' Alka Lamba
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 LIVE: Alka Lamba of Congress is currently trailing behind AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney, meanwhile, by looking at the early trends seems like Arvind Kejriwal's AAP might again form government in Delhi for the second straight term.
Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party workers in Amritsar celebrate as trends indicate lead for the party. #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/D7LUgACXkE— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 LIVE: AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney leads by 12263 votes
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 LIVE: According to the Election Commission data, AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney is taking the lead by 12263 votes, while sitting MLA Alka Lamba is trailing.
Manoj Tiwari says counting is underway, hopeful for a win
Delhi BJP Chief, Manoj Tiwari said, the counting is underway and the leads for AAP is very slim, need to wait
Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari: Trends indicate that there is a gap between AAP-BJP, there is still time. We are hopeful. Whatever the outcome, being the State Chief I am responsible. #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/k2G7r0OGCu— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 live: Alka Lamba trails
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 live: AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney is taking the lead by 6043 votes, Congress's Alka Lamba at 157 votes and BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta at 67 votes.
Delhi's Chandni Chowk assembly constituency: AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney at 6043 votes, Congress's Alka Lamba at 157 votes and BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta at 67 votes. pic.twitter.com/g8DU79hOIp— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
Manish Sisodia trails from Patparganj constituency
Delhi's Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia and sitting MLA from Patparganj, is currently trailing.
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 live: Initial leads in favour of Parlad Singh Sawhney
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 live: In 2015 Alka Lamba contested from this seat and won and defeated Suman Kumar Gupta, but currently, she is trailing.
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 live: AAP leads Chandni Chowk
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 live: Celebration has been begun at Aam Aadmi Party's office. Currently, Parlad Singh Sawhney from AAP has taken lead while sitting MLA Alka Lamba is trailing.
AAP 55, BJP 15, Congress 00
AAP races ahead of BJP in all 70 assembly constituencies. Most of the exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for the Arvind Kejriwal
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 live: Parlad Singh Sawhney leads from Chandni Chowk
AAP- Parlad Singh Sawhney- 10
Congress- Alka Lamba- 2
BJP- Suman Kumar Gupta- 0
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 live: Can BJP’s Suman Gupta prove them wrong?
Chandni Chowk 8/10
Parlad Singh Sawhney- 5
Alka Lamba- 2
Suman Kumar Gupta- 00
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 live: Alka Lamba might face big test as Congress candidate
The fate of 672 candidates across all 70 constituencies will be decided today. Total electors are 1,13,784 out of which female electors: 51,055, male electors: 62,723.
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 live: Counting of votes begins!
In the three-cornered battle for power, CM Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party is looking for a return to power, while the BJP is confident of taking over the power from AAP.
Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 live: Counting of votes to begin shortly
In 2015, the constituency had 1,13,777 electors, out of which 62,719 are males and 51,052 females.
Delhi Elections 2020: Counting of votes today— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 11, 2020
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says we are confident of a win
Chandni Chowk is one of the 70 assembly constituency, there is a major contest between Aam Aadmi Party's Prahlad Singh Sawhney, Bharatiya Janata Party's Suman Kumar Gupta and Sitting MLA Alka Lamba who is contesting on a Congress ticket.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last 5 years. https://t.co/kBIW1zRSjH pic.twitter.com/eUuiVKSsk5— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020