Chandni Chowk assembly election results 2020 LIVE: With elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly being completed on February 8 Saturday, all eyes are on the results which will be out on Tuesday, February 11. The contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress is likely to be a race between the first 2 parties with the Congress expected to put up a weak showing. Chandni Chowk constituency with 86.21 per cent literacy is one of the key constituencies this election. Sitting MLA Alka Lamba had to leave AAP over differences with the party leadership and is now contesting on a Congress ticket. Lamba, a never-give-up grassroots-level leader, has been known to put up a tough fight but it remains to be seen, how will she be able to turn voter attention in favour of the Congress, which has seen a sad decline in voting percentages.

The AAP has fielded Parlad Singh Sawhney for the seat and the BJP has put up Suman Kumar Gupta. The AAP has focused on its delivery of amenities — lower electricity bills, free bus rides for women, better educational institutions and healthcare — in its campaign. An exit poll had said that AAP enjoys a clear advantage against its former MLA here since the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government has met with public approval.

The constituency has 16.69 per cent Schedules Caste population, which is expected to vote with the AAP and the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens could impact the BJP severely since the area also has a substantial Muslim population.

Alka Lamba was involved in a quarrel on voting day when an AAP activist made an uncharitable, gross remark at her outside a polling station at Majnu ka Tila. The video, which went viral, could affect AAP since the remark reeked of patriarchy. Stay tuned for live updates on results for Chandni Chowk seat.

