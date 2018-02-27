Chandra Shekhar Azad, popularly known as Azad died on 27 February 1931 in Alfred Park in Allahabad. Considered as one of the Indian revolutionaries. The vociferous radical was only 15 years old when he participated in Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Cooperation movement which led to his subsequent arrest, vigorous heretic passed away when he was young as 24 years old. On his death anniversary, here are some facts about him and his participation in the Indian freedom movement.

Chandra Shekhar Azad, popularly known as Azad, which means liberated was one of the revolutionary leaders along with rebellion prodigy Bhagat Singh who through radical approaches and socialism wanted to create a new and free India. Born on July 23, 1906, he participated in the Indian struggle movement in order to have free and independent India. The vociferous radical was only 15 years old when he participated in Mahatma Gandhi’s Non-Cooperation movement which led to his subsequent arrest, vigorous heretic passed away when he was as young as 24 years old. On this day, February 27 as the nation celebrates the death anniversary of Chandra Shekhar Azad, let us reminiscent how he unfolded the national struggle and his strenuous participation in the Indian national movement.

1924 was an important year for the development of radical nationalism in India, Bhagat Singh, in 1924 in Kanpur became the member of the Hindustan Republic Association (HRA), which was initially started by Sachindranath Sanyal a year earlier. Armed revolution was comprehended to be the only weapon with which the radicals planned to end British imperialism. After the suspension of non-cooperation movement in 1922 by Gandhi, Azad became more radical, his beliefs dominated on the idea of socialism and claimed that the future of India lay in socialism. The aim of HRA concentrated on opportunities given to everyone without discrimination of caste, creed, religion or social status. He gained light after the Kakori Train Robbery of 1925.

On 27 February 1931, Azad, the rigorous outstanding leader whose named itself depicted freedom breathed his last when he saw a policeman pointing out his fingers towards him, as Azad immediately dragged out his colt pistol from the pocket and fired at Nott-Bower, hitting him in the right wrist. During the initial encounter, Azad suffered a severe bullet wound in his right thigh, making it difficult for him to escape. Finally, with one bullet in his pistol at this juncture, the great rebellion shot himself, keeping his pledge to never be captured alive.

