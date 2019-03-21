Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jaganmohan Reddy of involvement in his uncle's murder, says report: Chandrababu Naidu said YSR Congress leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy is involved in the murder of his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy. Naidu said that there would be no security in Andhra Pradesh if YSR comes to power.

Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jaganmohan Reddy of involvement in his uncle’s murder, says report: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu accused YSR Congress leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy of involvement in the murder of his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy. Naidu said that the founder of YSR did so for political reasons, said a report. Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered at his home in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on March 15.

A media report quoted Naidu as saying there would be no security in Andhra Pradesh if YSR comes to power.

