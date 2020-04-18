Andhra Pradesh's opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over Andhra Pradesh's decision to hold local body elections. Reacting to such reports, Chandrababu Naidu said that it is shocking that AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy is willing to risk the health of millions for political gains.

Andhra Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday took serious objection to Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy holding parleys with officials to discuss fresh schedule for local body elections showing sheer negligence towards stepping up coronavirus preventive measures. Mr. Naidu asked whether it was a joke that the YSRCP is still considering to hold polls while the whole world is fighting to mitigate the worst effects of the killer virus. “He (CM Jagan) is not learning lessons and willing to risk the health of millions for political gains. Shocking.”

Mr. Naidu was reacting to reports that the AP government is considering to take South Korea as an example where the elections were held on Thursday despite epidemic threat and arrangements were being made for counting. AP government is expecting to control infections through extensive testing and then to go for local body polls after May 3, when extended lockdown ends.

Meanwhile, objecting to alleged forcible collections of donations, Mr. Naidu has written to CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy not to force women’s self-help groups, farmers societies, hospital managements and trade and industry organisations to donate to the CM Relief Fund in the name of Coronavirus relief. It was highly objectionable and atrocious on the part of YSRCP leaders to make forcible collections at a time when all sections of society were facing untold hardships like never before in this epidemic lockdown crisis. If required, the government may accept voluntary donations from those who can afford to give despite the present financial distress.

Stating that the government has itself shown Rs. 30,000 crore more revenue, Mr Naidu said that there were huge Central funds received towards devolutions, 14th Finance Commission and COVID relied funds. But, YSRCP leaders are blaming TDP while the state government is diverting the funds without giving financial support to strengthen the fight against virus.

Unfortunately, YSRCP leaders are collecting commissions even in the distribution of Rs 1,000 and groceries. This relief was not altogether given to the 25 lakh poor people whose ration cards were removed along political considerations.

Mr Naidu accused CM Jagan of ignoring Prime Minister Modi’s call to everyone to help five persons. The YSRCP leaders are threatening and obstructing different organisations which came forward to distribute relief in response to the Prime Minister’s call. It was really atrocious on the part of YSRCP to take relief material from the voluntary organisations to distribute the same with their own activists.

Mr. Naidu accused the Jagan Reddy government of neglecting the epidemic and releasing false reports on virus transmission which has created confusion among the people. The total concentration of YSRCP leaders was on getting lockdown lifted and getting local body elections held as early as possible but not on saving lives of people. The government has no right to play with the rights of the people. Ignorance of the CM is pushing the state into a serious health crisis.

Mr Naidu expressed concern over rapid virus transmission in AP, saying that the Jaggaiahpeta police in Krishna district had beaten up and harassed one person for placing a social media post about a Delhi returnee freely moving in the area. The returnee later tested positive for Corona but he had moved with local people for over 10 days by that time. Now, the same police are enquiring about the details of all the people who came in contact with the positive returnee. The officials didn’t hand over dead body asking relatives to announce the death of a person as not due to virus in Kurnool. But now, the same officials are enquiring about details of persons who came in contact with the deceased person.

