Sunday, September 22, 2024
Chandrababu Naidu Announces Temple Cleansing Process Amid Tirupati Laddus Controversy

As Tirupati Laddus Controversy continues to intensify, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently announced, that a  “cleansing process” will soon be implemented across all temples in the state on saturday.

Speaking at the Telugu Desam Party’s Central office, Naidu reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to respecting religious sentiments and indicated that necessary steps would be taken after consultations with religious leaders. Reports India Today.

“A decision will be made soon after consultations with Jeer Swamy, Kanchi Swamy, and other religious leaders in response to the Tirupati Laddu controversy.” stated Naidu.

He emphasized that the government would engage with pontiffs, sages, priests, and other Hinduism experts to determine the appropriate course of action regarding the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

This announcement follows allegations made by Naidu and his TDP party, which claimed that during the previous YSRCP regime, “beef tallow, lard, and fish oil” were allegedly used in the preparation of the Laddus offered as prasadam to Lord Venkateswara.

Also Read: Jagan Reddy Urges PM Modi To Address Allegations By Chandrababu Naidu Over Tirupati Laddoos

Further, he also criticized the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) over the controversy, suggesting that they were not only involved in the alleged act but were also using it as a diversionary tactic. “How is it possible to get a kg of cow ghee at ₹320?” he questioned, highlighting the need for caution in decisions related to the sacred site of Tirumala.

Must Read: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Calls For Unified Efforts To Tackle Flood Crisis

Later, the Chief Minister further assured, that his government would prioritize the sanctity of temples and safeguard the sentiments of devotees. “Every religion will have some customs and traditions, and the government needs to protect them.”

