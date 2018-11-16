Andhra Pradesh government blocks CBI: The Andhra Pradesh government has withdrawn the ‘General Consent’ given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct probes in any case on request from the state. According to a notification issued by the Chandrababu Naidu government, the CBI, which was constituted under Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, from now on, won't be able to exercise powers and jurisdiction in the state.

The CBI's functions will be carried out by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government blocks CBI: The Andhra Pradesh government has withdrawn the ‘General Consent’ given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct probes in any case on request from the state. According to a notification issued by the Chandrababu Naidu government, the CBI, which was constituted under Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, from now on, won’t be able to exercise powers and jurisdiction in the state. In the absence of this permission, the CBI can’t interfere with any case that takes place within the limits of Andra Pradesh.

The CBI’s functions will be carried out by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government have been at loggerheads, from quite sometime now, over the various issues including the functioning of primer investigation agency. This comes at a time when the TDP chief was meeting leaders of various Opposition parties in a bid to form the anti-BJP front in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the recent times, the TDP president had met leaders like Congress president Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, NC chief Farooq Abdullah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Deve Gowda, BSP supremo Mayawati, former union minister Yashwant Sinha. He will soon meet West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee to discuss the formation of an anti-BJP coalition.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has done the right thing in saying that he won't allow Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in his state: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/OZVATm6mP7 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2018

Mamata Banerjee, backing Andhra Pradesh CM’s move against BJP-led NDA government at Centre, said that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has done the right thing in saying that he won’t allow Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in his state.

Accusing the government of misusing the democratic institutions like CBI, ED, the TMC chief said the country was in danger. The BJP had no role in the independence of the country, she added.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More