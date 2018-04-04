Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is in New Delhi and is seeking support for the no-confidence motion against the NDA government after the Centre denied to give special status to Andhra Pradesh. In the latest, the Chief Minister met his Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and asked for his support for a no-confidence motion against the Central government.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is in New Delhi and is seeking support for the no-confidence motion against the NDA government after the Centre denied to give special status to Andhra Pradesh. In the latest, the Chief Minister met his Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and asked his support for no-confidence motion against the Central government. Earlier, a couple of weeks before, Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) withdrew from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the issue of special status.

Following his meet with the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, TDP’s Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh informed media that the Delhi chief minister said he would offer support to the TDP through members from his party in both houses of Parliament. Meanwhile, reports also say that Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu while seeking support for a no-confidence motion against the NDA government have already met Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, AIADMK, DMK and Shiv Sena leaders.

The TDP chief also spoke in an interview with NDTV on the issue of special status and said, “Injsutice has been done to Andhra Pradesh, the bifurcation of the state is not scientific, even now, the bifurcation act implementation has not taken place, and also to pass the bill they (Centre) has given some assurance on the floor of the house … I need support … today my agenda is very clear, implementation of the bifurcation act, but the NDA government has failed miserably. They are not doing, I came to Delhi to 2-3 times, but they didn’t do it, they are not implementing, and attacking when we are asking that …”

Further speaking about did PM Narendra Modi acknowledged him when he was in Delhi, Naidu said, “I was there, I was sitting with people on the other side, he went on that route … passed that bay, he did not notice … I am always positive and friendly with everybody but when there is an injustice … I am asking for peoples rights but they are attacking us and mudslinging …”

