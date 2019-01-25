Speaking at an event in Amravati on Friday, the Telugu Desam Party chief said a clause in the Panchayat Act would be quashed which does not allow a candidate to contest grassroots polls if he/she has more than two children. The chief minister said it is necessary to create awareness among people to have more children and the TDP government will take the necessary steps to achieve this objective.

This is not the first time that Chandrababu Naidu had made such controversial remarks, he had suggested this in 2015 as well

At a time when the country is talking about the two-child cap on Indian families as a population control measure, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has bizarre advice for the people of Andhra Pradesh on family planning. CM Naidu wants Andhra people to have more than three children and they will be rewarded for taking this responsibility. The chief minister believes more children in a family would help in balancing the ecosystem.

Naidu said it is necessary to create awareness among people to have more children and the TDP government will take the necessary steps to achieve this objective. This is not the first time that Chandrababu Naidu had made such controversial remarks, he had suggested this in 2015 as well.

Naidu said that there is a downfall in population growth of China, Japan and many European countries. India’s population currently stands at 1.3 billion, second to China.

Experts estimate that India will surpass China in just a few years if continues to grow at the current rate and there is an urgent need for policymakers to introduce population control measures as the country have limited resources.

