Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telegu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandrababu Naidu said technologically advanced countries in the world are going for ballot paper instead of the EVMs.

Chandrababu Naidu criticises Election Commission over malfunctioning EVMs: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telegu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding malfunctioning EVMs on the first phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections on February 11, 2019. Apart from sporadic incidents of violence, the voting process for all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh was marred by the malfunctioning of some EVMs. On Friday, Naidu also blasted the Election Commission for what he called “turning the elections into a big farce”.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu after a meeting with EC officials: Govt of India is interfering through EC. We have complained against EVMs earlier also. EC is an autonomous body but they are working at the instructions of Modi. Transfers of officers in AP is unjustified. pic.twitter.com/HD2JxWckPC — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019

After meeting the Election Commissioner of India, Chandrababu Naidu told reporters in New Delhi that the ruling BJP government is destroying institutions like the CBI, ED, RBI, I-T, and the Election Commission. The basic principle of democracy, of a level playing field, is being violated while the EC is working on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions… Opposition parties have reservations on EVMs, Naidu said. He also threatened a sit-in if there is no positive response from the election watchdog.

Rejecting the use of ballot papers in elections, Naidu said even the most technologically advanced countries in the world are going for the ballot paper.

Democratic institutions are being undermined, but the steps taken by the Telugu Desam Party will boost the trust of voters, Naidu said.

On the day of the election, Naidu spat fire on the Election Commission over the manner in which the election process was conducted. Naidu said thousands of voters failed to cast their votes because of 30-40 per cent EVMs in the state malfunctioned. Even after the faulty EVMs were replaced with good ones, the people who went back to their homes didn’t come back to vote again.

Naidu said 4,583 EVMs got stuck in the state and noted that it was a major crisis. He also found fault with the Deputy Election Commissioner’s clarification that there was no problem with the EVMs in Andhra Pradesh.

