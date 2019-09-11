Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh have been placed under house arrest ahead of protest march against the YSR Congress.

Ahead of the ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally in Guntur, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh have been put under house arrest. The planned rally was in the wake of alleged claims that a huge number of families living in the state had to flee because of violence and attacks by YSR Congress workers.

Telugu Desam Party workers who were supposed to join Naidu for the protests were taken into preventive custody on their way to Naidu’s residence.

State Home Minister M Sucharita on the detention of TDP leaders said that the YSRCP government won’t let TDP workers disrupt peace in Andhra Pradesh. State DGP, G Sawang said Naidu was taken into preventive custody due to his incriminating actions given he was disturbing the law and order situation in Palnadu, Guntur. He added that the police didn’t take him into preventive custody for fighting against the policies of state government, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLAs also announced a counter-rally in Atmakur against alleged attacks on party workers when TDP was in power.

The former ruling government has alleged that several TDP workers were killed at the hands of YSRCP leader in the last few months. The state police on Tuesday had also imposed Section 144 in Palandu area, incriminating tempers further.

The ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally was aimed to engage the victims of alleged attacks along with the participation of TDP leaders. To provide aid to the displaced families, Naidu has also established a rehabilitation centre at TDP headquarters in Guntur.

More than 500 families over the last few days have sought refuge at TDP headquarters in Guntur claiming that they were thrashed by YSRCP workers.

Chandrababu Naidu was to sit on a hunger strike from 8 am to 8 pm if the rally had happened. Earlier in the morning, the police had asserted that no permission would be given to TDP leaders for the rally underlining that peace situation in the state would be hampered.

What is Chalo Atmakur rally?

On September 11, Naidu-led TDP had announced the ‘Atmakur rally’ with an aim to save democracy and safeguard human rights in the state. Ever since YSR Congress came to power, both TDP and Reddy-led ruling government have been at loggerheads and have often accused each other of political violence.

