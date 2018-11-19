Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu meets TMC chief: In a bid to build anti-BJP front, Andhra Pradesh and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Monday, November 19, in Kolkata, Howrah and reportedly said that opposition forces will soon forge an alliance against the ruling party for the 2019 general elections.

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu meets TMC chief: In a bid to create an anti-BJP front, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, November 19, met Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, Howrah and reportedly affirmed that opposition forces will soon forge an alliance against the ruling party for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing at a presser, Telugu Desam Party chief said there is intolerance towards the minorities in the country and autonomous institutions like RBI and CAG are losing their sovereignty due to the ruling BJP’s absolute power of governance.

Visuals of the meeting between the 2 leaders were shared by news agency ANI. While, reacting to the grand alliance of Opposition in 209, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata said, everyone will be the face of the mahaghatbandhan as all the Opposition parties are coming together to combat against the Modi-led BJP government. Recently Naidu met leaders of various political parties, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, National Conference head Farooq Abdullah and BSP chief Mayawati as part or his efforts to forge an alignment against the ruling BJP.

#WestBengal: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Howrah. pic.twitter.com/ct4aQzZYGG — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018

TDP pulled out of NDA in 2017 over Centre’s refusal to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh, the move was followed by the stepping down of two TDP ministers-P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y S Chowdary — from the Union Cabinet.

Naidu’s decision to join hands with its old rival Congress comes at a time of “democratic compulsion” to save the country from Prime Minister Narednra Modi’s “undemocratic ruling”, as embattled Andhra CM points it out.

Recently, in an interview to a leading daily, Naidu said that Indian politics is by and large guided by political compulsions and an alliance to take on the BJP-led NDA is implausible without the participation of the Congress.

