Slamming the BJP-led government at the Centre over rising petrol prices and depreciating value of rupee against the US dollar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that petrol prices will soon touch Rs 100 per litre and so will be rupee against the US dollar. Hitting out at Modi government’s demonetisation move, Chandrababu Naidu said that it was a big failure due to which people had suffered and many are still suffering.

Taking a dig at the Modi government over the latest GDP figures, Chandrababu Naidu said that the recent economic growth is not because of NDA government’s greatness. In fact, Chandrababu Naidu added that it would have grown even better if there would have been any other government because its not NDA’s performance which has helped the economy to grow but it is because of India’s strength.

Continuing slamming the Modi government over the demonetisation move, Chandrababu Naidu said that the economy had to suffer for more than a year. He added that during NDA’s rule, growth has stalled and may even fall more.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar had defended Modi government’s demonetisation move, which has been blamed for the economic slowdown. He infact blamed former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan’s policies on the Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) for slowing down the economy. Rajiv Kumar had added that banning Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes was not the reason for the economic slowdown.

