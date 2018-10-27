Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday accused Narendra Modi government of trying to destabilise the Andhra government and harass the state leaders through Income-Tax raids. Chandrababu Naidu in an event said that the series of IT raids will result in scaring investors and will hamper the state’s development.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday slammed Narendra Modi government saying the Centre is trying to harass the state leaders through Income-Tax raids. CM N Chandrababu Naidu accused the Modi government of trying to destabilise the Andhra Pradesh government. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief added that the Narendra Modi government is doing so to quash the promises it had made before TDP-BJP break up.

At the Collectors’ Conference, CM Chandra Babu Naidu said, “Instead of doing anything about it, they resorted to IT raids in a big way in the state to frighten people. The series of IT raids will result in scaring investors and will hamper the state’s development. If the Centre continues such actions, it is going to pay a heavy price.’’

Confident that Andhra Pradesh people will support him, Naidu said, “I have already chalked out my programme on how to face the Centre’s actions. There is a need to make people across the country aware of the Centre’s undemocratic actions.”

A few days back, Chandrababu Naidu had said that everything has collapsed in the country under the regime of Narendra Modi. Speaking on the Prime Minister’s role in CBI vs CBI internal war, Andhra Pradesh CM said, “Today, you see the CBI also, they are messing everything. All institutions you see, everything has collapsed. Never visualised all these things.” TDP chief added that his government has a dedicated solar policy but the government, they messed up everything. It is a dire situation.

