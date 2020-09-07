TDP President and former Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed concern over the ‘increasing attacks’ on the properties and idols of Hindu temples across Andhra Pradesh in the past 15 months of the YSRCP rule. Mr. Naidu asserted that the burning of Antarvedi temple chariot in East Godavari should not have taken place by accident. It seemed like a heinous act carried out by some anti-social and anarchic elements.

In a statement here on Monday, Mr. Naidu the Telugu Desam Party has taken a serious view of the ongoing attacks on the Temples and it was already known how over 23 idols were destroyed in 6 temples in Pithapuram in the month of January. The idols of Gods were vandalised at Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Seetharamanjaneya Swamy Temple, Mutyalamma Temple, Someswaramma Temple and Kanaka Durgamma Temple. In last November, the devotees’ associations and the Hindu Mahasabha had condemned demolition of Kanaka Durgamma Temple opposite Market Yard in Guntur city.

Mr. Naidu referred to how the chariot at Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple was burnt in Nellore district. There seemed to be no end to the atrocities of anarchic elements ever since the YSRCP came to power in the State. Attacks, harassment and violence was on the increase everywhere. The YSRCP has converted Andhra Pradesh into a State of vandals and criminals.

Meanwhile, TDP senior leader and former Home Minister N. Chinarajappa has led the TDP fact-finding committee to find out the reasons for the chariot burning. He demanded a judicial enquiry to be ordered into the burning of Antarvedi Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district. The real facts should be known to the world and the culprits should be brought to the book.

The TDP leader deplored that no deterrent action has been taken to prevent recurrence of the destruction of properties of temples in the past 15 months. As a result, the miscreants were taking liberty and carrying out their attacks without fear of the law. Attacks were increasing on the temples and idols. At least now, the Jagan Reddy regime should take steps to stop assaults on the Hindu devotees’ sentiments. There should be a safety audit of the temple properties.

It may be recalled that the devotees were not buying the theory that the chariot fire at Antarvedi temple was a freak mishap. The mystery behind the burning of the chariot was deepening with the authorities ruling out the possibility of an electrical short circuit. There are no electrical wires on the 50-ft shed where the 40-ft tall chariot was parked. There were many challenges to unravel the mystery especially due to the fact that the CCTV cameras fixed to monitor the chariot were not working for the last one month.