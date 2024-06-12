Chandrababu Naidu Sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for Fourth Term

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu took the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. This marks the fourth time Naidu has assumed this role and his second term following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Kesarapalli IT Park in Gannavaram, was graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, and other high-profile dignitaries. The event saw a moment of camaraderie as Naidu shared a warm hug with PM Modi on stage after taking his oath.

Naidu’s political journey as the Chief Minister began in 1995, long before the state’s bifurcation. He served as the head of the undivided Andhra Pradesh until 2004. After the bifurcation in 2014, he returned to power and led the state until 2019. His latest tenure comes after a significant victory in both the Assembly and parliamentary elections, where the TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance secured a landslide win.

The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan. Other notable attendees included Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, and famed actors Chiranjeevi, Rajnikanth, and Nandamuri Balakrishna, underscoring the wide-ranging support for Naidu.

The TDP, under Naidu’s leadership, now holds a dominant position in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly, with 135 seats. Their allies, the Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), hold 21 and 8 seats respectively. The opposition YSR Congress Party has 11 legislators.

In addition to Naidu, the newly formed Cabinet includes 21 TDP MLAs, three Jana Sena Party MLAs, and one BJP MLA. Key figures taking oath alongside Naidu include Nara Lokesh, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Nimmala Ramanaidu, NMD Farooq, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Payyavula Kesav, Kollu Ravindra, Ponguru Narayana, Vangalapudi Anita, Anagani Satya Prasad, Kolusu Parthasaradhi, Kola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, Gottipati Ravi, Gummadi Sandhyarani, BC Janardhan Reddy, TG Bharath, S Savitha, Vasamsetty Subhash, Kondapalli Srinivas, and Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy.

From the Jana Sena Party, Konidela Pawan Kalyan, Nadendla Manohar, and Kandula Durgesh were sworn in as ministers. Representing the BJP in the new Cabinet is Satya Kumar Yadav, reflecting a coalition government aimed at inclusive governance.

