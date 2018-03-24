In a reply to the letter sent by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has said that the letter sent by Shah is full of false information and shows their attitude towards the state. The Naidu added that If Centre would have supported us, many industries would have come to the state. Earlier today, BJP chief sent an 8-page letter to Naidu alleging that he left the NDA because of political considerations.

In the 8-page letter, Amit Shah said, “the decision is both unfortunate as well as unilateral. It is widely known that the Union government led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left no stone unturned in ensuring the growth and prosperity of Andhra Pradesh. You may recall that during the previous Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha, when your party did not have adequate representation, it was the BJP that set the agenda and ensure that justice is done to the hardworking Telugu people in both the states. While appreciating his party ruling at Centre, Amit Shah said Our government has good GDP growth, agriculture and many national awards.

More than two weeks before, TDP left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over Centre’s refusal to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh and other commitments left unfulfilled made to state’s division in 2014. TDP along with other opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi led-BJP government in the lower house of Parliament, which could not be taken by the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan over continuous logjam.

