Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday appealed to all political parties that are currently opposing the BJP to join hands with the Congress-TDP alliance to forge an anti-BJP platform. Naidu said both the Congress and the TDP want to hold a meeting in Delhi on November 22 in this regard. He also said that they will discuss issues and then chalk out a programme and take the issues forward.

On Thursday (November 1), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at 10 Janpath in New Delhi to discuss about the forging of an anti-BJP front in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting was seen as an attempt by like-minded Opposition parties to come together with a motive to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in 2019.

Nadu had on Friday visited DMK president M K Stalin at his residence in Chennai in an effort to cobble up a front against the BJP. Heaping praise on the the Dravidian party leader, Naidu lauded Stalin as being better than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On being questioned about the leader of the anti-BJP front, Naidu said the question of who would lead the alliance would be taken up later and clarified that he was not the face of the anti-BJP front which he is trying to forge now.

Asserting that he is not in the PM race, Naidu had said that he wants to work with the Congress to defeat the BJP and protect the nation. Even Naidu went on to say that Congress is the main Opposition party and regional satraps like Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu have joined hands to save the nation and democracy despite having differences with the Congress in the past 40 years.

Last Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Rama Krishnudu’s “Anaconda” jibe aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi also created a political storm in the country.

