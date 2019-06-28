Chandrababu Naidu demolition notice: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been issued a notice by Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority to vacate his house on grounds of illegal construction. The notice has sought a reply from Naidu within seven days or else vacate the house.

Chandrababu Naidu demolition notice: Owners of 20 buildings in Andhra Pradesh including former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu have been issued a notice by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority to vacate homes on grounds of illegal construction on the banks of the Krishna river. Last week chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced that all illegal structures on the banks of river Krishna will be demolished.

Naidu was informed through a notice that was pasted on his bungalow’s wall that overlooks the picturesque river. He has been living there for the last four years after the state administration moved to Vijayawada from Hyderabad.

The notice reads that the property on six acres with a ground floor having reinforced cement concrete structures, a swimming pool, helipad, first-floor residence, and 10 temporary sheds were all built within 100 meters of the river without permission.

The demolition notice has asked Naidu to vacate the place at the earliest or reply within seven days. He is a tenant at the Krishna Riverside residence. In a fresh notice, the government has asserted that the building in which Naidu lives is an illegal construction and it will be demolished. The property is owned by real estate giant Lingamaneni Estates Pvt. Ltd. that has ties with both Naidu and Jana Sangh Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan and also some YSR Congress Party leaders.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders have already started looking for alternative accommodation for the former Andhra CM. This comes two days after the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority demolished the government building Praja Vedika on the Krishna riverbed at Undavalli in Amaravati. The building was constructed adjacent to Naidu’s leased residence at Undavalli area.

Naidu, on the other hand lashing out at Reddy, said it was foolish to demolish the government property as he claimed that many statues don’t have permission and stand on unauthorized land. He, in fact, sked Reddy if he planned to pull down statues of his father and former state chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Chief Minister Reddy while holding the two-day press conference of district collectors and superintendents of police in the Vedika on Monday and Tuesday declared the structure illegal and said it would be demolished in a move to send a strong message against unauthorized constructions.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App