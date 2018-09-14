The Uttar Pradesh government ordered the release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday, September 13th, who was arrested in connection with Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur violence in 2017. Azad was named as an accused by the state police in 24 FIRs for his alleged role in spreading violence in the district.

Almost after 15 months of imprisonment, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Aditanyath has ordered the release of Chandrashekhar Azad, who has been in jail for a caste violence case which fomented in UP’s Saharanpur. The district witnessed violence in early May 2017 after a Dalit group object to loud music to carry out a procession by Thakurs in Shabbirpur to mark the birth anniversary of Rajput rule Maharana Pratap.

While Dalits accused upper caste Thakurs that the latter prevented them from installing a statue of BR Ambedkar, media reports say, members of Bhim Army, a Dalit organisation had set a bus on fire which escalated violence in the district. Azad was named as an accused by the state police in 24 FIRs for his alleged role in spreading violence

Lawyer Chandrashekhar Azad is the co-founder of the Bhim Army or the Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission, reportedly an unregistered Dalit organisation.

The first meeting of the organisation was held on July 21, which was initiated by Azad and Vinay Ratan Singh, where they decided to start free of cost schools for children of their own community.

Azad alias Ravan was arrested under National Security Act by the state government after he was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court.

It was in November last year when Azad’s arrest came up before the Allahabad High Court, the judges had called charges against him ‘politically motivated’, and granted him bail.

Despite judges’ statement, the UP government slapped the National Security Act on Azad. Media reports also say that no person from the upper-caste community accused in the Saharanpur violence was taken into custody.

Following which, members of the Bhim Army staged a massive protest at the Parliament Street in Delhi demanding the release of Azad.

