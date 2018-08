The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea by Dalit leader Chandrasekhar aka Ravana challenging his detention by the state government.

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea by Dalit leader Chandrasekhar aka Ravana challenging his detention by the state government. Bhim Army chief was arrested in June, 2017 in connection with the Saharanpur protests.

