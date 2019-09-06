Chandrayaan-2: India's second mission to moon is all set to reach its execution stage where it's aiming to move closer to the moon's south pole region.

Are you excited to witness the unprecedented landing, because ISRO is? The space agency has invited all the countrypeople to keep an eye on its website and Twitter handle to stay connected for the next edition of Chandrayaan-2 chronicles.

In the picture shared by ISRO, the orbiter is telling lander Vikram that it was great travelling with him to which lander said it was quite a journey and he will see him around in the orbit. The orbiter then wishes good luck to Vikram saying hope he reaches the south pole soon.

Chandrayaan-2 is all set to land on the lunar surface which is the final stage of India’s second mission to the moon. The aim is to examine the moon surface and extent of water distribution on it.

We have the same wishes for Vikram, Orbiter.

Want to stay in touch with Vikram and Pragyan as they make their way to the untouched lunar South Pole and uncover its many mysteries? Then keep an eye out for the next edition of #CY2Chronicles! pic.twitter.com/2iA8W2lxtR — ISRO (@isro) September 6, 2019

The countries that have successfully landed lunar surface comprise USA, Russia, China but they have not been able to venture into the unexplored south pole region. If India successfully manages to explore the unexplored, it will be the first country in the world to reach there.

The month-long mission is close to its destination and during its journey, it successfully achieved its objectives. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting to see lander Vikram successfully move closer to the south pole region and release rover Pragyan to take a roundabout for a day or so.

This is how the historic landing will transpire:

Between 1:30 to 2:30 am, lander Vikram will move closer to the lunar surface

Soon after Vikram’s successful landing , Pragyan rover will be released between 5:30 and 6:30 am during which it will examine the presence of water on moon surface

The space agency will also broadcast it live on its official website isro.gov.in and Twitter handle.

