Chandrayaan 2: Anand Mahindra in a tweet to boost the morale of ISRO scientists has told them that Chandrayaan-2 was in every Indian's heart and that they should keep trying.

Anand Mahindra too feels the pain of ISRO scientists as he tells them that communication with the lander was not lost. He said that every single person in the country could feel the heartbeat of Chandrayaan 2.

To further boost the morale of the low-spirited scientists, Mahindra added that Chandrayaan was whispering to the nation that if you don’t succeed, try, try and try again.

Mahindra is known for his wit and prowess when it comes to winning internet and quite often, the man rules social media with his well-thought one-liners. Hope his motivational message brings some relief to the dejected scientists.

PM Modi also addressed the scientists this morning and told them not to lose hope and stay strong. He said one failure could not shake India’s determination to touch the moon.

India’s second mission to the moon could not accomplish its objective to inch closer to lunar surface after lander Vikram failed to make a soft landing. ISRO lost contact 13 minutes after Vikram set off to move towards the south pole orbit.

Addressing the scientists this morning, the Prime Minister said nation’s determination to touch moon has become even stronger and underlined that best of ISRO was yet to come reiterating that one failure could not determine the potential of India’s capabilities.

PM Modi was closely monitoring the movement of lander Vikram towards the moon’s south pole orbit. When ISRO chairperson K Sivan confirmed that the space agency had lost contact with the lander, Modi told them to remain courageous.

