Chandrayaan 2 mission: Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayaan 2 mission is near to the moon surface and as per the timings given by ISRO, it will reach the moon surface between 1:30 am and 2:30 am on September 7, Saturday. A lot of curiosity in the air to know more about Chandrayaan 2. From its preparation to gigantic images of the earth, every single detail is doing the rounds on the Internet making us even more intriguing about the mission. Among several, now the cost of the mission is grabbing everyone’s attention.

A mission related to technology costs a whopping amount is a known fact. It is no surprise that Chandrayan 2 also cost a massive amount. So, what’s most spectacular about India’s mission to moon surface is that it has been fulfilled at a cost of around Rs 978 crore ($142 million). This effective cost is not new in a world of space.

Earlier, similar kind of missions to the Moon have cost in the past in United States. The United States had spent about $25 billion, equivalent to $175bn today on its Apollo Moon missions.

Not to our much astonishment, out of this 978 crore, Rs 603 crore has been spent on the orbiter, lander, rover, navigation and ground support network. While Rs 375 crore have been spent for the heavy rocket-Geo-stationary satellite launch vehicle. It is combined with the cost of an indigenous cryogenic engine carrying Chandrayaan 2 into space.

Not many know that Chandrayaan 2’s journey did not begin on July 22 when it was launched on space atop ISRO’s GSLV MKIII rocket from the space agency’s launchpad in Sriharikota.

In fact, it was started when the space agency started making plans for a mission. From its size, to preparation, mostly have been put into reality with the GSLV Mk III carrying three modules into space, an orbiter, a lander and a rover.

A cost-effective nature of this mission is making it talk of the town. However, this reduction in cost is resulting in a few negatives.

Several experts have asserted that Chandrayaan 2 has managed to make its cost down because it has kept the equipment which is carrying into space at a minimum cost.

This is the same principle that India used in the year 2013. A spacecraft was sent to Mars for about $74 million, a figure which is more affordable than the $671 million which was spent by the United States to send a mission to the Moon in the same year.

