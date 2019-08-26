The Indian space research organisation (ISRO) said Chandrayaan 2 has released some pictures of impact craters like Jackson, Mach, Korolev, Mitra, and many others. All of these craters have been named after great physicists, astronomers, and scientists.

The Indian space research organisation (ISRO) said, Chandrayaan-2, which is currently orbiting the Moon, has clicked some photos of the lunar surface showing several impact craters. The ISRO, while sharing the images, said in a statement that the lunar supercraft has taken pictures of craters Kirkwood, Jackson, Mach, Somerfeld, Korolev, Plaskett, Mitra, Hermite and Rozhdestvensky. Each of these craters have been named after great astronomers, scientists, and physicists.

Crater Mitra has been named after Sisir Kumar Mitra, an Indian physicist known for his work in the filed of radiophysics and ionosphere. Mitra has received Padma Bhushan award as well.

The space agency said in a statement, these photos of the lunar surface were captured on August 23 by the Terrain Mapping Camera-2 of Chandrayaan-2 from an altitude of around 4,375 km.

The first photo of Moon taken by Chandrayaan-2 was released by Isro on August 22.Chandrayaan-2, a spacecraft of three-module comprising a lander, orbiter, and rover, was launched on July 22.

On August 21, Isro performed second lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 and declared that all spacecraft parameters are good and normal.

ISRO said, There will be three more orbit manoeuvres that the Vikram lander will separate from the Orbiter. First one will separate on September 2 and the eventual soft landing will take place in the South polar region of the moon on September 7.

Lunar surface imaged by Terrain Mapping Camera-2(TMC-2) of #Chandrayaan2 on August 23 at an altitude of about 4375 km showing craters such as Jackson, Mach, Korolev and Mitra (In the name of Prof. Sisir Kumar Mitra)

