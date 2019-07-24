Chandrayaan 2: China on Tuesday congratulated India on its successful moon mission. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying has said that China has noted the relevant reports and they welcome the successful launch of this probe by India.

Chandrayaan 2: China’s on Tuesday congratulated India on the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-2 and even hoped that both South Asian countries would collaborate over outer space exploration as both countries stepped up their space programs including plans to build their own space stations.

During a media briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying has said that China has noted the relevant reports and they welcome the successful launch of this probe by India.

India successfully launched its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 onboard its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport in Sriharikota to explore the unchartered south pole of the celestial body by landing a rover on Monday.

China’s lunar exploration program chief Wu Weiren also wished Chandrayaan-2 a success, hours after it was launched and said that India is actively pursuing its own moon mission, is not in competing with any other country in planning its space missions.

He added that the Chinese space scientists always kept a close watch on India’s space program especially after India successfully sent Mangalyaan probe to Mars in 2013, becoming the first country to achieve the complex feat. In January 2019, China’s Chang’e-4 spacecraft made the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon. The rover Yutu-2 then rolled off the lander to explore its surroundings. China is also planning several space missions including to Mars, by 2020 as well as building its own space station by 2022.

The success of Chandrayaan-2 has brought a huge relief for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists.

