Chandrayaan 2: India's second mission to the moon is all set to land on the lunar surface and explore the moon's south pole region. India is the fourth country after the US, China and Russia to successfully land on lunar surface but will be the first to explore south pole, if it succeeds.

Chandrayaan, India’s second mission to the moon is all set to land on the lunar orbit at midnight. The mission started a month back when the spacecraft successfully entered the moon’s orbit. Now the task ahead is to explore the South pole region of moon that has not been explored by the other four countries who have already landed on Moon. Countries to have successfully landed lunar surface comprise USA, Russia, China but none of them ventured into the unexplored south pole region. If India successfully manages to explore the region, it will be the first country to achieve such a feat.

The country is certainly excited as the mission over this month-long period has been successful in its execution of mission objectives.

Now the nation is eagerly waiting to see lander Vikram successfully move closer to the south pole region and release rover Pragyan to take a roundabout for 15 minutes.

Here’s when and how you can witness the historic moment:

Lander Vikram will make contact with the moon between 1:30 am to 2:30 am

Once lander Vikran successfully lands, rover Pragyan will roll out between 5:30 and 6:30 am.

