Chandrayaan 2: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan on September 26, Thursday said that Chandrayaan 2 orbiter is performing very well and has started carrying out all the payload experiments. Speaking to media, Sivan further added that they had not received a signal from the lander and a national-level committee is presently analyzing over losing communication of the lander.

Sivan had also mentioned that after the submission of the report, they would also work on the future plan. Necessary approvals and other processes are also required and the committee is also working on the same.

Recently, Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram had an unsuccessful landing on the moon’s south pole. Just before the landing, ISRO lost connection with it. Earlier, it was trying for 15 days to establish contact with the Vikram lander but so far the communication hasn’t been made successfully.

After the unsuccessful attempt, NASA said that space is hard and he had commended the ISRO’s to land their Chandrayaan 2 mission on the Moon’s South pole. ISRO had inspired them with their journey and would look forward to future opportunities in order to explore their solar system together.

Despite having successful landing on the moon ‘s surface, ISRO stated that their 95 per cent mission’s objectives are completed since it was able to place Chandrayaan-2’s orbiter into moon’s orbit, state-of-the technology. Therefore, it will continue to perform its experiments on the moon.

NASA also attempted to take the image of the planet with the help of its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO).

However, due to the existence of the shadows in the area, the LRO couldn’t capture the lander Vikram’s exact position.

Chandrayaan-2 is India’s second moon mission and the Vikaram lander was supposed to land on the moon and rolled out the rover Pragyan. The Chandrayaan-1 mission was launched in 2008, and it made history after detecting the signs of the iced water on the Moon.

