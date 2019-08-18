After Chandrayaan-1, India’s second lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-2 was successfully launched on July 22, 2019. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday informed through a post on their official Twitter account that India’s endemic moon mission Chandrayaan-2 is geared to land on a south polar region of the Moon at a latitude of about 70° south on September 7.

The spacecraft will be India’s first voyage to reach a soft landing on the lunar surface. After the US, Russia, and China, India will become the fourth country to execute a soft landing on the lunar surface after this mission.

Earlier this week on Wednesday, Chandrayaan-2 successfully left Earth’s orbit and entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory (LTT) after its orbit was raised ahead. As the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is now almost a couple of days away from reaching the Moon’s orbit on August 20, its liquid engine will be powered again to get inside the lunar orbit of the Moon, the ISRO had said.

Since the day of its launch on July 22 at 2:43 PM IST, Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft had been in Earth’s orbit. Once the spacecraft reaches the final orbit of the Moon, it will separate its lander, which is named as Vikram after Dr. Vikram A Sarabhai who is the Father of Indian Space Programme, from itself on September 2 after that the Vikram lander will travel through two additional orbit manoeuvers before the commencement of powered descent to make the soft landing on the Moon’s surface on September 7.

Hello! This is Chandrayaan 2 with a special update. I wanted to let everyone back home know that it has been an amazing journey for me so far and I am on course to land on the lunar south polar region on 7th September. To know where I am and what I'm doing, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/qjtKoiSeon — ISRO (@isro) August 17, 2019

To make an attempt to space exploration, the Moon is considered as the nearest comic body. Chandrayaan-2 attempts to stimulate the new age of exploration, increase your knowledge of space, foster technological advancement, and inspire a future generation to make their interest in the new discoveries and science. With home-grown technology, it is the first Indian mission to discover the lunar terrain.

