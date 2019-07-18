ISRO has confirmed July 22, 2019, as the launch date for Chandrayaan-2 which could not be launched on July 15 due to a technical snag

With ISRO delaying the launch of Chandrayaan-2 due to a technical snag on July 15, the space agency has now rescheduled the launch date for July 22, 2019, Monday at 2:43 pm.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stated that the satellite launch had to be called off earlier because of a technical glitch in GSLV MK-III (launch vehicle) before lift-off, hence it has now slated July 22 as the next launch date.

The much-anticipated launch will hopefully take place on July 22 as ISRO has successfully rectified the fault and is looking forward to launching the mission, said sources.

Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019. #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO — ISRO (@isro) July 18, 2019

The countdown to the launch of Chandrayaan-2 through GSLV Mk-III was earlier scheduled for 2.51 am on July 15, but had to be stopped due to a technical snag. The Indian space agency had initially scheduled the launch in the first week of January which was then extended to July 15.

The country’s ambitious 2nd moon mission was scheduled to take off from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. According to the reports, Chandrayaan-2 will land near moons south pole by September 6 or 7, 2019. If India successfully launches and lands the moon mission, then it will become the fourth country to reach the lunar surface after the United States, Russia, and China. Chandrayaan-2 encompasses an orbiter, a lander (Vikram), and a rover (Pragyan).

The satellite will be transported with the help of the latest Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III (GSLV Mk III) rocket, that will carry the 2,379 kg Chandrayaan mission. The lander (Vikram) solely weighs around 1,471 kg and can generate 650 W of power. The objective of this landing will be to demonstrate the ability for soft-landing on the Moon’s surface.

If the reports are to be believed, Chandrayaan-2 rover will land near China’s Chang’e-4. India’s Moom Mission’s landing is expected between the two craters Manzinus C and Simpelius N near the southern pole.

