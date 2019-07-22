Chandrayaan-2: With the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India will become the fourth country in the world after the US, Russia and China to town down on the surface of the moon. The rocket nicknamed Bahubali (GSLV Mk III) will transport the satellite. It will be launched at 2:43 pm from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. It will be India's second attempt to launch the mission.

Chandrayaan-2: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the Chaandryaan-2 today, seven days after it was called off due to a technical glitch. The Rs 978-crore India’s moon mission will be launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The country is set to become the fourth nation to town down on the lunar surface of the moon after the US, China and China. The ISRO in a Twitter post said that the launch countdown of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark 3 (GSLV Mk III), Chandrayaan-2 commenced today at 6:43 pm and the launch is scheduled at 2:43 pm.

A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the mission was set to take off. The space agency had said that the launch was called off as a measure of abundant precaution. ISRO completed the launch rehearsal on Saturday, July 20, two days before the actual take-off day. ISRO will transport the satellite with the help of GSLV Mk III rocket. Its weight is around 2,379 kg with a capability to generate power of up to 1000W.

🇮🇳 #ISROMissions 🇮🇳

The launch countdown of #GSLVMkIII-M1/#Chandrayaan2 commenced today at 1843 Hrs IST. The launch is scheduled at 1443 Hrs IST on July 22nd.

More updates to follow… pic.twitter.com/WVghixIca6 — ISRO (@isro) July 21, 2019

India’s space agency will be intending to move towards the moon on August 14. The moon lander — Vikram-2 will land on the moon around September 6. Earlier, the ISRO had started the online registration process for those who wanted to witness the launch from the viewer’s gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App