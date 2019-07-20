Chandrayaan 2: The India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday performed the Moon Mission rehearsal successfully and now is all set for the launch which is scheduled to be held on July 22.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Saturday successfully rehearsed the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 or Moon Mission. In a Tweet, ISRO said, Launch rehearsal of #GSLVMkIII-M1 / #Chandrayaan2 mission completed, performance normal. The Moon mission will be launched on July 22 at 2:43 pm. Earlier, the launch was aborted due to a technical glitch on July 15. In the latest report, the Indian space agency said that the technical glitch has been fixed and the launch of Chandrayaan-2 will now be held on July 22 to hit the lunar pole.

AS Kiran Kumar said Chandrayaan-2 is now ready for launch on 22 July. ISRO intends to move towards the moon on August 14 and land on the moon around September 6. All the activities are in full swing and we are getting ready for the event on July 22.

Chandrayaan-2 or Moon Mission:

Chandrayaan-2 encompasses an orbiter, a lander (Vikram), and a rover (Pragyan). It will be transported with the help latest Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III (GSLV Mk III) rocket. It weighs approximately 2,379 kg and has a capability to generate power of up to 1000W with the help of its solar arrays.

If we talk about the only lander (Vikram) then it weights 1,471 kg and can generate 650W of power.

Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled to be launched on July 15 but it aborted 56 minutes before the scheduled time. On July 15, the launch was slated to have taken place at 2.51 am from the second launchpad at Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC).

Later ISRO scientist announced a new date for the much-anticipated launch and said that Moon Mission will take place on July 22 afternoon as the technical fault was rectified.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App