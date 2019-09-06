India will become the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon. Chandrayaan 2 was launched in July 2019.

Chandrayaan 2 landing: India is all set to become the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon, around one and a half month after Chandrayaan 2 was launched from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre on July 22. The moon mission is highly likely to land the unexplored part of the moon — lunar South Pole.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had successfully launched Chandrayan 1 on October 8, 2008, to probe the moon. It operated for four then five months. Reportedly, Chandrayaan 1 crashed on March 1, 2009.

Earlier, many countries across the globe have launched moon missions. Some succeeded and others failed. Once the moon mission is launched, there is a high chance of failure and accidents.

Here are the details of the moon missions launched by several countries:

1. US: The US is the country which took first human Neil Armstrong to the moon. It was the first-ever manned mission. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) achieved this feat in 1969. Earlier, NASA had sent probes to the moon for scientific research. In 2013, the US has launched the Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer to further probe. It ended on April 18, 2014.

2. Soviet Union or USSR (now Russia): The Soviet Union has also conducted space explorations mission. All the tests were conducted without letting any other country know. The secrecy was kept to avoid leakage of plans. Yuri Gagarin from the Soviet Union, a cosmonaut was the first human to journey into the outer space. After the disintegration of the Soviet Union, information was revealed about the launches in 1991. There was a race between the West and the USSR called Space Race.

3. China: China became the third country after the US and Russia to make it to the moon under the Chinese Lunar Exploration Program or Chang’e. The China National Space Administration launched two orbiters to the moon — first on October 24, 2007, and second on March 1, 2009.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App