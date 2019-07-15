The launch of Chandrayaan 2 has been called off by the Indian Space Research Organisation due to a technical snag. The ISRO officials have said that the revised launch date will be announced soon. The launch of Chandrayaan 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in the wee hours of Monday morning was called off after a technical snag was observed one hour before the launch. The officials called off the operation as a precautionary measure to avoid any damage.
ISRO also shared the post of called off operation on social media. The post reads: A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. The revised launch date will be announced later.
Chandrayaan 2 was scheduled to be launched on July 15 at 2:51 am. The country’s second lunar spacecraft was to be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.
The soft landing on Moon’s surface was likely to be on September 6 or September 7. After the technical snag, the date of the soft landing now would have to be recalculated as per the launch date.
The spacecraft, which has a total mass 3.8 ton, consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover. The spacecraft is said to be India’s first expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface.
Reports said the multi-crore project will make India the 4th country to carry out a soft landing on Moon. The other three countries include the US, Russia, and China.