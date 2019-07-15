Indian Space Research Organisation is all set to announce the new dates for the launch of Chandrayaan 2. Chandrayaan 2, which was scheduled to be launched on July 15 at 2:51 am, called off due to a technical snag. Meanwhile, the new dates will be announced soon.

The launch of Chandrayaan 2 has been called off by the Indian Space Research Organisation due to a technical snag. The ISRO officials have said that the revised launch date will be announced soon. The launch of Chandrayaan 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in the wee hours of Monday morning was called off after a technical snag was observed one hour before the launch. The officials called off the operation as a precautionary measure to avoid any damage.

ISRO also shared the post of called off operation on social media. The post reads: A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. The revised launch date will be announced later.

Chandrayaan 2 was scheduled to be launched on July 15 at 2:51 am. The country’s second lunar spacecraft was to be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later. — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019

The soft landing on Moon’s surface was likely to be on September 6 or September 7. After the technical snag, the date of the soft landing now would have to be recalculated as per the launch date.

The spacecraft, which has a total mass 3.8 ton, consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover. The spacecraft is said to be India’s first expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface.

Reports said the multi-crore project will make India the 4th country to carry out a soft landing on Moon. The other three countries include the US, Russia, and China.

