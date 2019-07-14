Chandrayaan 2 launch Live updates: ISRO will launch the ambitious moon mission at around 2:15 am from Sriharikota on Monday. The Chandrayaan-2 will be transported through GSLV Mk III rocket and is expected to land near China’s Chang’e-4 on September 6 or 7, 2019.

Chandrayaan 2 launch Live updates: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch Chandrayaan-2 (Moon Mission) on July 15, at around 2:15 am from Sriharikota. According to the reports, the Chandrayaan-2 will land near moons south pole by September 6 or 7, 2019. If India successfully launched and landed the Moon Mission, then it will become the fourth country to reach the lunar surface after the United States, Russia, and China. Chandrayaan-2 encompasses an orbiter, a lander (Vikram), and a rover (Pragyan).

The Chandrayaan-2 will be transported with the help of the latest Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III (GSLV Mk III) rocket, that will carry the 2,379 kg Chnadrayaan mission. The lander (Vikram) solely weighs around 1,471 kg and can generate 650 W of power. The objective of this landing will be to demonstrate the ability for soft-landing on the Moon’s surface.

If the reports are to be believed, the Chandrayaan-2 rover will land near China’s Chang’e-4. India’s Moom Mission’s landing is expected between the two craters Manzinus C and Simpelius N near the southern pole.

