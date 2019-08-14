Chandrayaan 2 leaves Earth's orbit, 6 days away from Moon's orbit: India's most ambitious mission Chandrayaan 2 has successfully completed Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI) manoeuvre operation and is heading towards the Moon's orbit.

Chandrayaan 2 leaves Earth’s orbit, 6 days away from Moon’s orbit: The Indian Space Research Organisation on Wednesday informed that after a successful manoeuvre Chandrayaan 2 has left the earth’s orbit and is now just six days away from reaching the Moon’s orbit. In a tweet, ISRO noted that after the success of Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI) manoeuvre operation, Chandrayaan 2 was departed from the Earth’s orbit and moving towards the Moon. Chandrayaan 2 was successfully launched on July 22, 2019, after being postponed on July 15 due to a technical snag in its launch vehicle system.

ISRO said that ever since its launch, India’s ambitious lunar mission has gone through the orbit-raising manoeuvres for five times between July 23 and August 6. The space organisation said in another tweet that the final orbit raising manoeuvre was successfully carried out today at 02:21 am IST.

Chandrayaan 2 consists of three parts — Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, a lander named Vikram, and a rover called Pragyan. The Vikram, which will land on the lunar surface, is expected to separate from the orbiter on September 2. It will then perform the two orbit landing operations before trying to land on the lunar surface on September 7.

The 3.8-tonne satellite is expected to reach the moon’s on August 20. India will be the fourth country to conduct such mission after the US, China and Russia. Also, India is teh first country that would carry research operation on the south pole of the moon. India is aiming to better understand the origin and evolution of the moon with the mission.

