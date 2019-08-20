Chandrayaan-2 lunar orbit entry: Chandrayaan 2 will go the unexplored south polar region of the Moon. No country has ever gone there.

Chandrayaan-2 lunar orbit entry: The scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will fire Chandrayaan-2’s liquid engine today (Tuesday, August 20, 2019) to insert the spacecraft into the lunar orbit in a highly complex manoeuvre. The most challenging episode of the entire moon mission took place between 8:30 am and 9:30 am today. ISRO chief K Sivan said following the manoeuvre, scientists will also conduct four-orbit manoeuvres to make the spacecraft enter into its final orbit passing over the lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from Moon’s surface.

India decided to send a spacecraft to the Moon as the earth’s only satellite offers an undisturbed historical record of the inner Solar system environment. Chandrayaan 2 will increase our understanding of deep space, stimulate the advancement of scientific technology and inspire scientists for all the time to come. The ISRO spacecraft will conduct extensive mapping of the lunar surface to study variations in its surface composition to trace back its origin and evolution. The mission will also help study the existence of water, which was discovered by Chandrayaan-1, on the Moon’s surface, below the surface and in the tenuous lunar exosphere to address the origin of water on Moon.

– Chandrayaan 2 will go the unexplored south polar region of the Moon. No country has ever gone there.

– Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists decided to know more about the lunar South Pole because the surface area here remains in shadow and there is a possibility of the presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around it.

– Apart from that, scientists thought South Pole region has craters that are cold traps and contain a fossil record of the early Solar System. The lunar South Pole is much larger than that at the

The North Pole.

– Scientists are attempting to soft-land the lander -Vikram and rover Pragyan in a high plain between two craters, Manzinus C and Simpelius N, at a latitude of about 70° south. The lander has been designed to execute the country’s first soft landing on the lunar surface.

– Chandrayaan 2’s Rover is a 6-wheeled robotic vehicle named Pragyan. It can travel up to 500 m (½-a-km) and leverages solar energy for its functioning. It can only communicate with the Lander.

– The Orbiter, that weighs 2,379 kg, will observe the lunar surface and relay communication between Earth and Chandrayaan 2’s Lander — Vikram. The mission life of the Orbiter is one year and it will be placed in a 100X100 km lunar polar orbit.

– Currently, scientists at the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Byalalu (Bengaluru) are monitoring the health of the spacecraft.

– On August 14, ISRO had said that all systems onboard Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft are performing normally.

– India will become the 4th country ever to soft-land on the lunar surface.

– Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had approved the Chandrayaan 2 lunar mission on September 18, 2008.

