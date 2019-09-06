Chandrayaan 2: Ahead of historic landing of Chandrayaan 2, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lashed out at Centre saying the moon mission was an excuse to deviate from economic disaster.

Chandrayaan 2: It’s landing time for Chandrayaan-2, and everyone has their fingers crossed to see the historic moment transpire after years of toil. The mission indeed is important as India will become the first country to mark its presence in the south pole region of the lunar surface if succeeds to place it near the orbit. Though, by successfully completing the mission objectives it has already become the fourth country after the US, China and Russia to land on moon.

When the country is celebrating ISRO’s maiden attempt to move closer to moon’s south pole, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for overlooking economy in the garb of Chandrayaan-2.

She said the launch of Chandrayaan-2 was an attempt to deviate from economic disaster. Slamming the Centre, Mamata said Chandrayaan wasn’t country’s first-ever launch and there had been missions under previous regimes too.

Watch this video to find out more about Vikram — Chandrayaan 2’s Lander — and the different stages of its journey to the Moon’s south polar region! https://t.co/2qBLe0T710#ISRO #Moonmission #Chandrayaan2 — ISRO (@isro) September 5, 2019

India’s second mission to the moon will examine the presence of water on lunar surface. The first attempt was in 2008 when India managed to land but some technical glitch in the spacecraft halted the mission as ISRO lost connectivity with the orbiter.

Like everyone else, ISRO too shared its excitement with a cute picture that shows orbiter wishing luck to lander Vikram. The space agency has asked everyone to keep an eye on its website for updates related to Chandrayaan 2. In the picture shared by ISRO, orbiter tells lander that he had a great time with him to which the latter responded that it was quite a journey with him.

Thank you all for your wonderful wishes! As #Chandrayaan2 presses forward in its journey, we hope your pride in our achievements grows ever greater! #ISRO #MoonMission pic.twitter.com/127A4HVZXw — ISRO (@isro) August 20, 2019

