Chandrayaan-2 mission: As many as 120 companies took part in the Chandrayaan 2 which is India's 1000 crore Moon mission.

Chandrayaan-2 weighs about 3.8 tonnes, the equivalent of eight elephants.

Chandrayaan-2 mission: ISRO chairman K Sivan announced at a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday that Chandrayaan-2 mission will be launched at 2:51 am on 15th July 2019. The space organisation showed the Lander and Rover to journalists at its satellite centre in Bengaluru. ISRO is planning to send payload around moon between July 9 to 16 and land on the moon near the South Pole on September 6, 2019.

Speaking on India’s second moon mission, Sivan said the day ISRO is going to land its lander on moon is either September 6 or September 7 that happens to be the beginning of a lunar day. For one full lunar day, the lander and rover will be functioning and carry out scientific experiments.

Here are 10 things to know about the country’s second moon mission:

– ISRO chairman K Sivan said Chandrayaan-2 will carry 13 scientific satellites with it and weighs about 3.8 tonnes, the equivalent of eight elephants.

– The Vikram lander which will land on the moon surface near the South Pole on September 6, 2019.

– The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has built the Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter and the Vikram Lander at its Satellite Integration and Testing Establishment in Bengaluru.

– A Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III rocket will carry a lunar orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and the Rover (Pragyan) to the moon. All the equipment have been developed indigenously.

– Chandrayaan-2 will have an only foreign payload, the sixth Imaging Infra-Red Spectrometer (IIRS) of NASA.

– Vikram Lander will have three instruments onboard to carry out Radio Anatomy of Moon-Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and an Atmosphere Probe (Rambha) to measure the lunar subsurface density and changes.

– ISRO will use the Chandra Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) to measure the thermal temperature around the south pole of the moon.

– Another equipment, the Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) will be used to measure the seismicity or quake potential of the moon.

– The Vikarm lander and Pragyan rover have been built to last 1 full lunar day (15 Earth Days). The rover has capabilities to take an image, move at 1 centimetre/ second and travel a max of 500 centimetres.

– As many as 120 companies took part in the Chandrayaan 2 mission which is India’s 1000 crore Moon mission.

#Chandrayaan2 orbiter and lander at @isro Satellite Integration and Testing Establishment facility in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/qRx4Cz0Hc1 — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) June 12, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App