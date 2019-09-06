Chandrayaan 2 moon landing: These students have been selected from an August online quiz which was conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Chandrayaan 2 moon landing: A total of 60 students, who were selected through an online quiz contest conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in August, will witness the historic landing of Chandrayaan’s lander Vikram near the moon’s Southern pole at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday morning (September 7, 2019) along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi boy Manogya Singh Suyansh, Odisha’s Chinmaya Chaudhury, Meghalaya’s Ribait Phawa, Andhra Pradesh’s Pragada Kanchana Balasri Vasavi, Lucknow’s Rashi Verma are among the 60 students who were finalised from class 8 to 10 to experience the historical landing.

Manogya Singh Suyansh, a Class 9 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya Delhi Cantt, said he aims to become an astronaut. Also added he was excited to see ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

Watch this video to find out more about Vikram — Chandrayaan 2’s Lander — and the different stages of its journey to the Moon’s south polar region! https://t.co/2qBLe0T710#ISRO #Moonmission #Chandrayaan2 — ISRO (@isro) September 5, 2019

Ribait Phawa from Ramakrishna Mission School in Meghalaya and Rashi Verma from Delhi Public School in Lucknow, is excited to witness the landing of Chandrayaan 2 and to meet Prime Minister in person.

Chandrayaan 2, three-module spacecraft comprising an orbiter, lander, and rover, was launched on July 22. It is assumed that it will land on the moon at 1:43 am on Saturday.

#ISRO scientists gearing up for historic moment when India’s moon lander #Vikram touches down the lunar surface tomorrow morning. #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/CZEuUBLa4b — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 6, 2019

The lunar landing will be first historic achievement for India’s space agency, touching the surface of a celestial body. Not just that, a successful landing will also register India’s fourth position across the globe to have landed on the moon. Before India, USA, USSR, and China have made this groundbreaking achievement.

This landing is significant for the larger scientific community because India had been chosen to land near the lunar South Pole. Another important thing to note is that this area has craters which have not seen sunlight for billions of years.

#Chandrayaan2 Wow. Let’s go.. we are waiting for your Great Landing 🇮🇳🌑🚀 pic.twitter.com/EpIn8IPcU6 — harish yadav (@rockstarharee) September 6, 2019

The first de-orbit maneuver for #VikramLander of #Chandrayaan2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (September 03, 2019) at 0850 hrs IST. For details please visit https://t.co/K5dS113UJL Here’s view of Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/Ddeo2URPg5 — ISRO (@isro) September 3, 2019

These craters are expected to contain about 100 million tons of water. Cold traps which were found in the region have also the origins of the solar system is well-preserved.

‘Vikram’ with rover ‘Pragyaan’ housed inside, is scheduled for a powered-descent between 1 am and 2 am on September 7. It happened after its touchdown between 1.30 am and 2.30 am.

