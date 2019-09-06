It seems India is all set to create history by becoming the first country to reach the Moon’s south pole. The Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to land on the lunar surface at around 1:30 am to 2:30 am on Saturday. The landing will make India the fourth country in the world after Russia, America, and China that have mastered the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface.

Reacting over the proposed soft landing of Vikram module, Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Sivan has said that everything is going according to plan. he said the touch-down of Vikram lander is scheduled between 1.30 am and 2.30 am followed by the rollout of rover Pragyan between 5.30 a.m and 6.30 a.m. He said there is a lot of anxiety in the minds of the entire team because it’s a very complex operation and the team is doing it for the first time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is extremely excited to be at the Indian Space Research Organisation headquarters in Bengaluru to watch the extraordinary moment in the history of India’s space programme. He also requested people to share the photographs of the historic mission on social media platforms. PM Modi is witnessing the landmark mission with over 60 high school students from across the country who cleared an online space quiz last month.

Here are the LIVE updates on Chandrayaan 2 moon landing mission:

Live Updates

