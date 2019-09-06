It seems India is all set to create history by becoming the first country to reach the Moon’s south pole. The Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to land on the lunar surface at around 1:30 am to 2:30 am on Saturday. The landing will make India the fourth country in the world after Russia, America, and China that have mastered the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface.
Reacting over the proposed soft landing of Vikram module, Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Sivan has said that everything is going according to plan. he said the touch-down of Vikram lander is scheduled between 1.30 am and 2.30 am followed by the rollout of rover Pragyan between 5.30 a.m and 6.30 a.m. He said there is a lot of anxiety in the minds of the entire team because it’s a very complex operation and the team is doing it for the first time.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is extremely excited to be at the Indian Space Research Organisation headquarters in Bengaluru to watch the extraordinary moment in the history of India’s space programme. He also requested people to share the photographs of the historic mission on social media platforms. PM Modi is witnessing the landmark mission with over 60 high school students from across the country who cleared an online space quiz last month.
Details of India’s Chandrayaan 2 mission
At the time of launch, Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter will be capable of communicating with Indian Deep Space Network at Byalalu, as well as with Vikram lander. The rover Pragyan will roll out from the moon lander between 5:30 am and 6:30 am on Saturday.
Ganesha Pandal installed in Hyderabad
Ganesha Pandal inspired by Chandrayaan-2 has been installed in Hyderabad, Telangana. A 5-feet-tall Ganesha idol has been placed inside miniature satellite of 23.5 feet length.
Lander Vikram to send picture of Moon 1 minute before landing
At 1.52 am, Vikram will send the closest picture of the Moon's surface to the Isro center on the Earth. After sending the picture, Vikram will land on the Moon's surface. The proud moment for the entire country as the Chandrayaan 2 will reach the Moon's south pole.
PM Modi to reach ISRO at 1 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach SRO's Telemetry Tracking and Command Network, which will be tracking the Chandrayaan-2 landing at around 1 am. Pm Modi has urged people to share the photos of moon landing on social networking sites.
GSLV Mk-III, India’s most powerful launcher to date, will carry Chandrayaan-2 to its designated orbit
The GSLV Mk-III will carry Chandrayaan 2 to its designated orbit. This three-stage vehicle is India’s most powerful launcher to date and is capable of launching 4-tonne class of satellites to the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).
Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled for a powered-descent between 1 am and 2 am on Saturday. India is all set to create history by becoming the first nation to reach closest to the moon's south pole. You can tune into NewsX for Live Chandrayaan 2's moon landing and updates on your TV.
Behind the scene images of Chandrayaan 2 mission
Behind the scene images of Chandrayaan 2 mission. The final descent of Chandrayaan 2 will take place on the Lunar South Pole at around 1:30 am to 2:30 am. The landing will make India the fourth country in the world after Russia, America, and China that have mastered the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface.
