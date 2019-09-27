Chadrayaan 2: NASA has captured a few images of the targeted site where lander Vikram had a hard landing. It is expected to take another stroll in October for more images and attempting to locate the lander.

Chandrayaan-2, India’s second attempt to the moon has been making headlines ever since its lander Vikram failed to make a soft landing on the south pole of the lunar surface. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) that initially struggled to locate the lander, eventually succeeded to trace it but failed to establish any communication. It then contacted the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) that also could not trace any movement in the lander but on Friday midnight, it sent some pictures of Vikram confirming that lander had a hard-landing on the lunar surface.

The space agency said Vikram had a hard landing and the exact location of the spacecraft is yet to be deciphered. Using the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera Quickmap fly-around, NASA took some pictures of the targeted landing site which is about 600 kilometres from the moon’s south pole.

NASA captured the image in the evening covering most of the terrain with darker images due to Vikram’s hiding in shadow, which resulted in darker images. The space agency added that lighting will be possible when LRO once again attempts to capture the lander in October.

Our @LRO_NASA mission imaged the targeted landing site of India’s Chandrayaan-2 lander, Vikram. The images were taken at dusk, and the team was not able to locate the lander. More images will be taken in October during a flyby in favorable lighting. More: https://t.co/1bMVGRKslp pic.twitter.com/kqTp3GkwuM — NASA (@NASA) September 26, 2019

The next attempt is expected on October 14 with favourable lighting conditions, reported PTI. NASA at midnight tweeted that LRO imaged the targeted landing site of Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram with images but could not locate where the lander was. The space agency asserted that in another attempt in October it will try to locate the lander through more images during a flyby in favourable lighting.

ISRO chief K Sivan on Thursday said the space agency was analysing why the lander failed to manage a soft landing on the targeted site adding that no communication has been established so far.

Sivan said a national-level committee was observing the case and once it submits a report, the space agency will be working on the future plans.

He added that ISRO’s next priority is Ganganyaan mission. Had Chandryaan 2 successfully landed it would have become the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to etch history.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App