ISRO has shared a graph report of solar flares observed by Solar X-ray Monitor (XSM) of Chandrayaan 2. This report will help Indian scientists to study various processes on the Sun.

The Chandrayan 2 or the moon mission’s orbiter has sent reports about solar flares, said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday, in a tweet. The space scientists have measured solar flare with the help of Solar X-ray Monitor (XSM) of Chandrayaan 2 and the US’ Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES-15) between September 30 to October 1. It is said that these reports will provide very detailed information and will help scientists to understand various processes on the Sun.

The solar activity which has been recorded by ISRO happens once in eleven years. The sun goes from solar maxima and solar minima during this cycle, punctuated with large x-ray intensity variations in a few minutes to hours. This whole process is called solar flares.

#ISRO

Solar flare measured by XSM instrument of #Chandrayaan2 and GOES-15 of US during 30th September to 1st October 2019.

Clearly XSM provides very detailed information which will help in understanding various processes on the Sun.

The graph shared by ISRO is actually an x-ray report captured by XSM during the solar flares which show how flux went up and down between September 30 to October 1. The line in blue color represents solar X-rays and compared it with flux measured by GOES-15 in orange color.

The comparison showed the difference between Chandrayaan 2 and GOES-15 reports and proved that India’s XSM technology is far much better and can detect the sun’s intensity variations. The GOES-15 data was shared by the United States’ National Center for Environmental Information of National Oceanic (NCEINO) and Atmospheric Administration.

The reports claim that India’s XSM technology has measured the spectrum of solar X-ray energy range of 1-15 keV, which is called as the highest energy resolution recorded by any broadband solar X-ray spectrometer. Notably. it recorded the energy range over 1-second intervals.

However, XSM was not able to study the lunar surface because of the large angle gap between the sun, the moon’s surface and Chandrayaan 2. It is said that the gap was close to 90 degrees against the desirable 0 degrees. This huge difference has given scientists a chance to study various processes on the Sun.

