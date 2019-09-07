Chandrayaan 2: India's second mission to the moon couldn't execute as planned after ISRO lost communication with lander Vikram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the scientists this morning told them to not lose hope and be courageous.

Close yet far, this is how the fate of Chandrayaan-2 was decided when lander Vikram descended towards the moon as planned and reached up to an altitude of 2.1 km. But subsequently the lander was lost and since then there has not been any communication with the lander. ISRO chairperson K Sivan asserted that the space agency was trying to analyze data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was closely monitoring lander Vikram’s movement told the team that they need to be courageous. This morning also, addressing the team of the scientists that led India’s second mission to the moon, said the nation was with them.

He said the country’s determination to touch moon has become even stronger and more needs to be covered.

To lighten the mood of low-spirited scientists, the Prime Minister said there will new dawn and learning from today will make them stronger and better.

