Chandrayaan-2 timeline:: Chandrayaan 2 is a tribute to Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Nimrod Expedition that ran from 1907 to 1909. As part of his preparation for the journey, Shackleton (1874-1922) had commissioned sledges of different sizes to help his team reach the South Pole. However, only four sledges out of 18 were selected to undertake the Antarctic (Nimrod) Expedition. Shackleton, Jameson Adams, and Frank Wild and Eric Marshall together had formed a 16-member team which was known as Southern Party. The team failed to march to the South Pole with temperatures ranging from -10 degrees C to -60, but they travelled within 100 geographical miles of the Pole, the furthest south ever reached. The duration of the journey was 10 months with a mission timespan of 9 days.

Taking inspiration from Nimrod Expedition, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the country’s second spacecraft to the moon, Chandrayaan 2. The duration of the moon mission is 2 months while the mission timespan is only 14 days (one lunar day). Lander Vikram and 6-wheeled robotic vehicle Pragyan will perform their duties with temperatures ranging from -157 degrees C to 121 in deep space.

Aug 20, 2019:

Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was completed successfully today (August 20, 2019). The duration of manoeuvre was 1738 seconds beginning from 0902 hrs IST. With this, Chandrayaan-2 was successfully inserted into a Lunar orbit. The orbit achieved is 114 km x 18072 km.

Aug 06, 2019:

Fifth earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft has been performed successfully today (August 6, 2019) at 1504 hrs (IST) as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 1041 seconds. The orbit achieved is 276 x 142975 km.

Aug 04, 2019:

Lander Vikram captures and sends the first set of beautiful images of the Earth.

Aug 02, 2019:

Fourth earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft has been performed successfully today (August 2, 2019) at 1527 hrs (IST) as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 646 seconds. The orbit achieved is 277 x 89472 km.

July 29, 2019:

Third earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft has been performed successfully today (July 29, 2019) at 1512 hrs (IST) as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 989 seconds. The orbit achieved is 276 x 71792 km.

July 26, 2019:

Second earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft has been performed successfully today (July 26, 2019) at 0108 hrs (IST) as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 883 seconds. The orbit achieved is 251 x 54829 km.

July 24, 2019:

First earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on July 24, 2019, at 1452 hrs (IST) as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 48 seconds.

July 22, 2019:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Team ISRO for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2.

July 22, 2019:

Filling of liquid Hydrogen in Cryogenic stage(C25) of GSLV MkIII-M1 commenced. Filling of Liquid Oxygen was also completed on the same day.

July 22, 2019:

Filling of N204 for the Liquid core stage (L110) of GSLV MkIII-M1 commenced. Filling of N204 for the Liquid core stage was completed at 0240 hrs IST.

July 21, 2019:

UH25 (fuel) filling of liquid core stage (L110) of GSLV MkIII-M1 commenced. H25 (fuel) filling of liquid core stage (L110) of GSLV MkIII-M1 completed

July 21, 2019:

The launch countdown of Chandrayaan-2 commenced at 1843 Hrs IST. The launch was scheduled at 1443 Hrs IST on July 22, 2019.

July 20, 2019:

Launch rehearsal completed, performance normal

July 18, 2019:

Chandrayaan-2 launch scheduled on July 15, 2019, at 2:51 hrs was called off due to a technical snag noticed at around one hour before launch. An expert committee was constituted to analyze the issue and suggest remedial action. The expert committee identified the root cause of the technical snag and all corrective actions are implemented. Thereafter, the system performance is normal. Chandrayaan-2 launch was rescheduled on July 22, 2019, at 14:43 hrs from Second launch pad of SDSC, Sriharikota.

July 15, 2019:

A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at one hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution Chandrayaan-2 launch was called off.

July 15, 2019:

Filling of liquid oxygen in Cryogenic stage completed and filling up of liquid hydrogen commenced. Filling of liquid oxygen in Cryogenic stage of GSLV MkIII-M1 completed

July 14, 2019:

Propellant filling of Liquid stage (L110) of GSLV MkIII-M1 started. UH25 (fuel) filling of liquid core stage (L110) of GSLV MkIII-M1 completed. Propellant filling of liquid core stage (L110) of GSLV MkIII-M1 completed. Filling of liquid oxygen in Cryogenic stage commenced.

July 14, 2019:

The launch countdown of Chandrayaan-2 commenced at 0651 Hrs IST. The launch was scheduled at 0251 Hrs IST on July 15th.

July 12, 2019:

Launch rehearsal completed. Pre-fill pressurisation of propellant tanks completed.

July 11, 2019:

Launch Vehicle battery charging carried out. Routine launch-related checks are in-progress.

July 10, 2019:

Shroud final assembly completed. Cryogenic stage (C25) On Board Elementary checks completed. Liquid stage (L110) control system checks completed.

July 09, 2019:

Routing and termination of pyros, pressure sensors, Umbilical Connection Unit (UCU) separation connector cables end to end checks completed.

July 08, 2019:

Full Dress Rehearsal-1 (FDR-1) in progress.

July 07, 2019:

GSLV MkIII-M1 moved to the launchpad. Spacecraft is powered and health check in progress.

July 06, 2019:

Launch vehicle ready for movement to the launchpad.

July 05, 2019:

Link checks for lander & orbiter from the ground station in progress. Vehicle phase 3 level 2A checks completed.

Jul 04, 2019:

Integration of encapsulated assembly of Chandrayaan-2 with launch vehicle completed.

Jul 04, 2019:

The online registration process for witnessing the GSLV MKIII-M1 / Chandrayaan-2 mission commenced @ 00:00 hrs.

July 02, 2019:

Equipment bay camera cowling assembly completed. Radiofrequency checks completed with Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft. Payload fairing assembly in progress.

July 01, 2019:

Chandrayaan -2 getting ready for integration with GSLV launcher.

June 30, 2019:

Electrical checks and pyro arming of the vehicle completed. Launch vehicle battery charging also completed.

June 29, 2019:

Vikram lander (assembled with Pragyan Rover) integrated with Orbiter.

June 29, 2019:

Rover after completion of all tests integrated with lander Vikram.

June 28, 2019:

Assembly of the batteries for all stages of launch vehicle completed.

June 18, 2019:

Chandrayaan-2 conceptualised.

