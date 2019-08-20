Chandrayaan 2: It’s a big day for India as the Moon Mission or Chandrayaan 2 or will enter the Lunar orbit today August 20 at around 9:30 am. It’s one of the major milestones for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists before the spacecraft makes the soft-landing on the moon’s surface. It is expected that the Chandrayaan 2 will land on September 7.
As per the information shared by ISRO, the Chandrayaan 2 is completing currently in its lunar transfer phase, which means soon it will enter the moon’s orbit with the help of its thrusters, after which, Chandrayaan 2 will move out of the Earth’s gravity and will fall into the moon’s gravity.
It was launched around 30 days ago and after travel hundreds of hours, the Chandrayaan 2 is close to its target. To describe the so-far journey of spacecraft ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan will brief media at around 11am (IST).
ISRO, in a tweet, informed that the live movement of the Chandrayaan entering lunar orbit will be available on ISRO’s website and youtube channel.
A few days ago, tracking the spacecraft, ISRO had said the Chandrayaan 2 is going great and soon will land the land on the lunar south polar region. The date of the soft landing for Chandrayaan is September 7.
The Chandrayaan 2 was launched from India’s spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22. It was launched in the successfully in the second attempt, a week after it was aborted due to some technical issue. The Chandrayaan 2 stands out because as only Rs. 1,000 crore spent has been spent to make it. The amount is very small as compared to similar projects of other countries.