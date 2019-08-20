The Moon mission or Chandrayaan 2 will today enter the orbit around Moon today at 9:30 am and it can be live watched on Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) official website and YouTube channel.

Chandrayaan 2: It’s a big day for India as the Moon Mission or Chandrayaan 2 or will enter the Lunar orbit today August 20 at around 9:30 am. It’s one of the major milestones for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists before the spacecraft makes the soft-landing on the moon’s surface. It is expected that the Chandrayaan 2 will land on September 7.

As per the information shared by ISRO, the Chandrayaan 2 is completing currently in its lunar transfer phase, which means soon it will enter the moon’s orbit with the help of its thrusters, after which, Chandrayaan 2 will move out of the Earth’s gravity and will fall into the moon’s gravity.

It was launched around 30 days ago and after travel hundreds of hours, the Chandrayaan 2 is close to its target. To describe the so-far journey of spacecraft ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan will brief media at around 11am (IST).

ISRO, in a tweet, informed that the live movement of the Chandrayaan entering lunar orbit will be available on ISRO’s website and youtube channel.

A few days ago, tracking the spacecraft, ISRO had said the Chandrayaan 2 is going great and soon will land the land on the lunar south polar region. The date of the soft landing for Chandrayaan is September 7.

The Chandrayaan 2 was launched from India’s spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22. It was launched in the successfully in the second attempt, a week after it was aborted due to some technical issue. The Chandrayaan 2 stands out because as only Rs. 1,000 crore spent has been spent to make it. The amount is very small as compared to similar projects of other countries.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App