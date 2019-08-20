Chandrayaan 2 or Moon Mission: Know the date, time and how to watch Chandrayaan 2 or Moon Mission entering lunar orbit LIVE. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman will also address a press conference at around 11 am.

Chandrayaan 2: Almost after a month of travelling thousands of kilometres in space, India’s Moon Mission or Chandrayaan 2 is set to enter the orbit around the moon. It is said that the Chandrayaan 2 will step into the moon orbit at around 9:30 am. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists have predicted that the spacecraft will make its soft-land on the moon’s surface on September 7. As per ISRO, the Chandrayaan 2 is currently is in the lunar transfer phase. The Chandrayaan 2 will move close to the moon and will soon transit into the moon’s orbit using thrusters power. This movement will help the spacecraft to go away from the Earth’s gravitational force and will land into the moon’s gravity.

Know the time, date and who to watch Chandrayaan 2 entering moon orbit LIVE:

When will be the Chandrayaan 2 or the Moon Mission will enter Moon’s orbit?

The Chandrayaan 2 or the Moon Mission will enter the Moon Mission today, August 20, 2019. It was launched on July 22.

At what time the Chandrayaan 2 or the Moon Mission will enter the moon’s orbit?

As per the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan 2 or the Moon Mission will enter the moon’s orbit at around 9:30 am.

How to watch the Chandrayaan 2 or the Moon Mission entering moon’s orbit LIVE?

The Chandrayaan 2 or the Moon Mission crossing the earth’s circle and entering the moon’s orbit can be watched LIVE through Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) website @ www.isro.gov.in or it’s YouTube channel ISRO LIVE

The Chandrayaan 2 or the Moon Mission was launched successfully on July 22 at 2:45 pm in the second attempt. The first attempt was done on July 17. At that time, the mission was aborted due to a technical error.

