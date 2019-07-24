With the success of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, India will become the fourth country in the world after the US, Russia, and China to town down on the surface of the moon. It was launched at 2:43 pm from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh via launch vehicle GSLV Mk-III.

After the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, India’s second mission to the moon on July 22, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that the satellite is scheduled to reach the Moon by August 20.

ISRO on Wednesday confirmed that the first-earth bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 was successfully performed by firing the onboard motors for 57 seconds. As far as August 20 landing is concerned, the trans-lunar insertion of Chandrayaan-2 is slated for August 14, which will send the spacecraft on the same day, followed by it reaching them moon on August 20.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday launched Chandrayaan-2 at 14:43 hrs IST from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota onboard GSLV Mk-III seven days after it was called off due to a technical glitch 1 hour before the mission was set to take off. Isro’swork horse GSLV Mk-III rocket (Bahubali) achieved a speed of 1626.876km per hour after takeoff. The S200 boosters rockets were separated at 61.995 km altitude. The vehicle weighs 3,84,400 kgs. It carries a payload of 3,877 kgs.

A series of maneuvers will be carried out to raise its orbit and put Chandrayaan-2 on Lunar Transfer Trajectory. On entering Moon’s sphere of influence, on-board thrusters will slow down the spacecraft for Lunar Capture. The spacecraft will take 48 days to land on Moon’s surface. The Orbit of Chandrayaan-2 around the moon will be circularized to 100×100 km orbit through a series of orbital maneuvers.

On the day of landing, the lander will separate from the Orbiter and then perform a series of complex maneuvers comprising of rough braking and fine braking. Imaging of the landing site region prior to landing will be done for finding safe and hazard-free zones. The lander-Vikram will finally land near the South Pole of the moon on Sep 7, 2019. Subsequently, Rover will roll out and carry out experiments on Lunar surface for a period of 1 Lunar day which is equal to 14 Earth days. The orbiter will continue its mission for a duration of one year.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App