Ex-ISRO chief G Madhavan Nair on Chandrayaan-2 and UPA govt: Chandrayan 2, India’s 2nd Moon Mission by ISRO and NASA, has been announced to be launched on July 15, 2019.

Ex-ISRO chief G Madhavan Nair on Chandrayaan-2 and UPA govt: Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief and BJP leader G Madhavan Nair on Thursday said the original plan was to launch Chandrayaan-2 in 2012 but due to some policy level decisions of UPA-2 government, it was delayed. After Narendra Modi became the prime minister of the country, he gave thrust to such projects, especially Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan-2, he added.

