Chandrayaan-2: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan on Sunday claimed that scientists have found the location of Vikram Lander on lunar surface and orbiter has clicked a thermal image of Lander. He added there is no communication with the lander yet and ISRO scientists are trying their best to make contact.

The development came just a day after ISRO had lost the contact with Vikram Lander when it was just 2.1 kms away from moon’s surface. But with this big announcement, it is cleared that India succeded in its mission. India has become the first country to reach the moon’s south pole.

The second Moon Mission or the Chandrayaan-2 comprised 3 parts- the Orbiter, Vikram Lander, and Rover Pragyan. In the last stage of the space mission, the ground staff had lost the communication with the lander the moon orbiter was snapped but now new hopes have.

The Vikram Lander landed at around 1.55 am on the moon’s surface on September 7. It had been descending for 12 minutes. 3 minutes before the landing time it lost the contact with Earth. This success has made India fourth country to place a space craft on the moon after USSR, the US and China.

