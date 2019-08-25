Chandrayaan 2 is successfully moving towards the moon's surface and expectedly, Chandrayaan 2 will touch moon's surface will take place on September 7, says ISRO. This time, ISRO is giving the opportunity for people to watch the live landing of Chandrayaan 2 with PM Modi.

India’s second lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan 2 is successfully heading towards the moon and will be landing on the moon’s surface on September 7. Everyone in the country is waiting for that moment with bated breath. Not just in India, people across the globe are waiting to see Chandrayaan 2 creating history by landing on the moon.

To become a part of this historic moment, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is giving people once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch Chandrayaan 2 landing live on the moon with PM Narendra Modi. All those who wish to watch it live with PM Modi will have to qualify an online space quiz contest conducted by ISRO and the dates of the quiz were already extended till today, August 25 and it started from August 10.

The online quiz competition is conducted by ISRO to increase awareness about the space programme among people. The online quiz has a time limit of 600 seconds in which the participant has to answer 20 questions. To play the quiz contest, the participant has to create an individual account on MyGov.

The participant with the maximum number of correct answers will be given the chance to watch the live landing of Chandrayaan 2 on the moon with PM Modi. In case, multiple participants give the same number of correct answers, the participants who took the least time to complete the online quiz will be considered as the winner.

Direct link of the quiz: https://quiz.mygov.in/quiz/online-space-quiz/

The online quiz can only be played until today’s end. Recently on August 21, Chandrayaan 2 captured its first image of the moon through Vikram Lander at a height of nearly 2650 km from the lunar surface.

If you wish to watch the landing of Chandrayaan 2 live on the moon then participate in the online quiz contest by ISRO now as only a few hours left to its end.

